Information for Western students, faculty and staff regarding Coronavirus

January 24, 2020

Western has started to receive questions regarding the Novel Coronavirus from students, faculty and staff.

The University is monitoring the situation and working closely with our on-campus medical professionals as well as the Middlesex-London Health Unit who provided the following directive on January 24:



Individuals should stay home and contact the Health Unit at 519-663-5317 if they have a fever (38° Celsius or higher) and are sick with symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, congestion, aches, pains AND any of the following:



• Travel to Wuhan, China within 14 days of becoming ill; OR

• Close contact with a person who is sick and has been to Wuhan, China within 14 days of becoming ill; OR

• Close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Novel Coronavirus 2019



If you have any of the conditions above, stay home and do not go to work, school or other public areas until you are no longer sick. If it is necessary to go out while you are ill (for example, to attend a medical appointment), please wear a surgical mask over your nose and mouth, and use a private vehicle for any necessary travel.



If you experience severe symptoms such as chest pains or shortness of breath, call 9-1-1 immediately or visit your nearest hospital emergency department.



If you do not have a fever or are not sick, but you travelled to Wuhan, China recently, there is no need to visit a doctor at this time. However, if you develop fever, cough, or difficulty breathing in the next 14 days, call the Health Unit at 519-663-5317 and tell them you were travelling in Wuhan, China.





Travel Safety

Western International has also provided a communications update for any students, faculty, or staff planning to travel to China.

As always, when travelling internationally, we encourage all members of the Western community (students, faculty and staff) to closely follow the safety steps on our Safety Abroad website, and check back regularly for updates and information on specific regions.

Cold and Flu Season

All Western community members and visitors are reminded that this is cold and flu season and we encourage the following preventative measures:

Individuals 6 months of age and older should get the flu shot

flu shot Wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer when needed

Cough or sneeze into your elbow

If you have a severe cold or the flu, stay home



Who should I contact at Western if I have questions?