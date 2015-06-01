Remembrance Day 2020

Each year, we gather to remember all those who served our country during times of war, conflict and peace. Western’s virtual Remembrance Day ceremony, hosted by the University Students’ Council, will be broadcast live from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a pause for moment of silence at 11 a.m.

All campus community members including students, alumni, faculty and staff are invited to attend the ceremony via Zoom. Advance registration is required.

Affiliate university college virtual ceremonies on November 11:

Brescia:

Brescia will recognize London’s Remembrance Day ceremony from the London Cenotaph in Victoria Park. Brescia’s director of Campus Ministry, Catherinanne George is the Remembrance Day chaplain, leading prayers and reflections.

The ceremony will be broadcasted and streamed via Rogers TV and CTV London – recorded versions will be made available. Corus Radio London, 980 CFPL, will also air the ceremony.

Brescia will also be observing a moment of silence at 11 a.m.



Brescia’s Remembrance Day



Huron:

Huron University will live-stream a Remembrance Day ceremony from its chapel at 10:45 a.m. via YouTube.

The Huron Choir will sing The Words of Remembrance, followed by the trumpeter’s The Last Post at 11 a.m. when two minutes silence will be observed followed by the Rouse. A piper will then play the Lament, “Flowers of the Field.”



Kings:

King’s annual Remembrance Day service will be held virtually at 11 a.m. via YouTube and Facebook.

This year's ceremony will consist of prayers led by Reverend Michael Bechard, Chaplain, King's University College; Dr. Aaron Hodgson, Associate Professor at the Don Wright Faculty of Music will play the Last Post and Reveille, there will be a time of reflective silence, and Janet Loo, Campus Minister, King's University College, will sing the national and royal anthems.

First World War

A.V. Becher

J.C. Forsyth

D.G.K. Garrett

William Griffiths

T.R. Guilfoyle

L.F. Jamieson

E.F. Johnston

C.F. Jones

R.J. Kain

R.G.C. Kelly

H.A. Kingsmill

A.C. McCormack

Nursing Sister Agnes McDougall

A.E. McKay

J.R. Meredith

G.B. Patterson

Harold Payne

W.F.D. Smith

Private E. Spring

E.H. Stephenson

J.M. Young

Nursing Sister Anna Elizabeth Whitely

Second World War

J.M. Alexander

H.G. Anderson

A.D.G. Bell

N.H. Bier

G.S. Blake

W.L. Brown

J. Brunette

A.M. Burslem

B.A. Casey

E.M. Childs

G.K. Coates

J.W. Colburn

R.D. Crone

P.H. Cronyn

D.E. Derbyshire

H.A. Deviney

R.H. Douglas

H.D. Durrant

G.A. Eaton

L.A. Elliott

A.McD. Ferguson

W.L. Ferguson

F.L. Fisher

D.F. French

W.H. Fuller

J.E. Gaunt

A.U. Gilles

J.D. Gray

G.L. Hall

E.J. Hanley

W.J. Hartry

J.F. Harvey

D.G. Hilborn

L.C. Hillis

A.D. Hone

H.D. Hooper

J.B. Hunt

W.D. Irwin

S.W. Jones

W.D. Lawrence

A.O. Learmonth

J.G. Lee

P.O. Lee

H.F.L. Longworth

R.A. Luard

I. MacKenzie

K. MacLean

J.Y. Marshall

J.A.W. McKenzie

W.B. McManus

R.S. Morgan

E.G. Nelson

G.S. Oliphant

R.J. Painton

J.R. Paisley

J.G.L. Partridge

N.G. Pearce

H.C. Phillips

R.N. Pole

G.A. Ponsford

W.A. Reason

J.N. Richardson

W.A. Rider

F.V. Robinson

J.B. Ruston

S.A. Sanderson

W.J. Shapter

J.B. Smith

L.M. Spry

W.J. Stevenson

A. Stewart

D. Vail

S.L. Valeriote

E.G. Venus

H.A. Wills

R. Wilson

T.E. Woolley

C.A. Wright

F.C. Zurbrigg